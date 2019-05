Councillor Sam Crook took over the chains of Milton Keynes Council last night (Wednesday) to become the Mayor of the borough.

The Lib Dem councillor, who represents Broughton, took over from Councillor Martin Petchey who reigned for the previous year.

On Wednesday, Mr Crooks also named his chosen charities which he will fund-raise for during his term, one of which will be the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

