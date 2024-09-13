Saskia Soden has won a by-election for Bletchley East on Milton Keynes City Council, meaning the Labour Party retain the seat.

The by-election was held after previous councillor Emily Darlington was elected to Parliament at the general election in July.

There were six candidates for the seat with Soden, who grew up in Milton Keynes, winning after receiving 869 votes, a 50% share of the 1,747 votes cast.

Speaking following her victory, Soden said: ‘I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone in Bletchley East who voted Labour.

Saskia Soden, centre, celebrates with Milton Keynes Labour Party colleagues after winning the Bletchley East by-election

‘I look forward to working closely with the community on local issues, fighting for better access to local GPs and working with the council on the much-needed improvements being delivered throughout the town centre and to address parking issues.’

Leader of Milton Keynes City Council Peter Marland added: ‘Saskia will make a tremendous addition to our Labour Group.

‘People have voted overwhelmingly for change this year, and I know Saskia will work hard to help us deliver it.’

Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley Callum Anderson added his congratulations saying: ‘Having worked with Saskia previously, I know she will be a committed local councillor who will work extremely hard to support every individual and community in our town.’

Second place in the by-election went to Conservative Party candidate Richard Marlow with 431 votes.

The remaining candidates were Ray Brady (Independent) with 147 votes, Joe French (Green Party) with 143 votes, Sean McCabe (Liberal Democrats) with 127 votes and Alfred Saint-Clair (Heritage Party) with 30 votes.

The turnout for the election was 13%.