Council taxpayers in Thames Valley are facing higher costs than ever to fund local policing, new figures show.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said it was disappointing to see police and crime commissioners "choose to take more money from local residents" when "the cost of living is still biting hard on many".

Home Office figures show council taxpayers will have to shell out £261 million to fund Thames Valley Police in 2024-25 – a real-terms rise of 6% from the £247 million paid the year before.

This is equivalent to 45% of the whole funding for policing in Thames Valley and the highest figure since local records began in 2015-16.

In total, Thames Valley Police will receive £587 million – up from £540 million in 2023-24.

The Government will supply the additional £325 million.

Steve Hartshorn, PFEW national chair, said: "It is disappointing to see PCCs yet again having to choose to take more money from local residents who have already paid for policing in taxes at a time when the cost of living is still biting hard on many, especially the recent energy cost increases.

He warned the current method "continues a postcode lottery of funding".

"Those areas that can least afford to pay extra will suffer unless funds are apportioned according to the needs of the public.

"Policing should not be a postcode lottery where the most in need are often the least supported," he added.

Across England and Wales, the funding for all police forces has risen in real terms from £15.6 billion in 2023-24 to £16.6 billion for 2024-25.

A third of that, or £5.7 billion, will be provided through council tax – up from £5.3 billion the year before.

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "Hard-working Brits will expect this extra cash to deliver safer streets and more criminals behind bars.

"As council tax soars but bobbies fail to investigate burglaries, households are not getting the service they deserve.

"Police forces must make sure taxpayers' money is spent efficiently and focused on protecting the public."

The PFEW has called for multi-year funding plans, which it said would allow forces to "plan ahead and make best use of economies of scale".

Mr Hartshorn added: "The current year-by-year budgeting by forces, results in a hand-to-mouth police service for the public.

"It prevents chief officers from being able to plan with any certainty, never knowing what the budget allocation for the following year will be, and disables them from creating easily made savings using multi-year purchase options and the economies of scale.

"We also call on the Government to begin the long-awaited review of the police funding formula.

"The current funding formula sees some parts of the country receive a disproportionate amount of funding compared to other parts of England and Wales."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "It is this government's mission to take back our streets and have committed to delivering 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and community support officers, tackle anti-social behaviour and introduce tougher powers to tackle repeat offending.

"Funding beyond 24-25 will be confirmed in the upcoming multi-year Spending Review. However, this government remains committed to ensuring that the police have the resources they need to tackle crime effectively."