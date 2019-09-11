Tender process approved for £1.75m new community pavilion in Milton Keynes

A leading councillor has approved a move to find a builder to construct a new community pavilion with six sports pitches in Wavendon.

The total budget, which is due to come from special government funds and developer contributions, has been set at £1.75million, with the construction costs put at £1.4million.

Milton Keynes Council

Cllr Rob Middleton (Lab, Wolverton), Milton Keynes Council’s Cabinet member for resources and innovation, took the decision to go to tender on the project at a Delegated Decisions meeting on Tuesday (Sept 10).

The meeting heard that an application will now be drawn up and submitted to the council’s own planning department. The site, off the A421 and close to the former site of the Wavendon Golf Club, has already been earmarked.

In her report to Cllr Middleton, the council’s project leader, Sarah Bayliss, said: “The new community facility is required to provide local residents with a place to meet, participate in a broad range of physical and social activities, volunteer, coach, or simply use the building for one off celebrations.

“The building is required to provide a multi-purpose hall space, changing rooms and storage for the adjacent sports pitches.”

She added that the project would lead to an increase in the number of community facilities in the Wavendon area, and an increase in participation in physical and social activities. If all goes to plan, the builder will be appointed in November, with construction starting in 2021 or 2022. It could be operating by summer 2022.

The council also believes it supports the council’s vision to “by 2031” be known internationally as a great city within a thriving rural city-region.

The land is currently owned by site developer L&Q and a land transfer is required to take place to Milton Keynes Council, which will now also be instigated.