The Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley Matthew Barber has led calls for the Government to increase funding for the Ministry of Justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barber, whose area covers Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire, has urged the Government to take bold action in its spending review, to be detailed on Wednesday June 11.

The Commissioner, along with his colleague Donna Jones, who covers Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, has warned that a lack of funding for the department could undermine the whole criminal justice system and put public safety at risk.

“The system is buckling,” Commissioner Barber said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber, pictured with officers in Milton Keynes, has called on the Government to increase funding for the Ministry of Justice in its spending review

“Policing is just one agency. We cannot continue to starve the criminal justice system of resources and expect the public to have confidence in it.

“Justice doesn’t end when an offender is arrested. It ends when a victim sees a resolution, and when rehabilitation or punishment has been delivered properly. Right now, that cycle is broken.

“Officers are working tirelessly to arrest dangerous individuals. They are tackling violent crime, child abuse, domestic violence and organised crime, but too many of these cases are falling apart because courts are clogged, evidence is lost, or legal processes fail due to under-resourcing.

“Victims are left in limbo, and in some cases, they’re denied justice altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Releasing thousands of prisoners early and proposing lighter sentences in the community may relieve pressure, but only if community supervision, rehabilitation services and offender management teams are properly funded.

“If not, we are simply pushing risk into the public domain and onto overstretched police, probation and support services.

“We support meaningful rehabilitation. Not everyone needs to be behind bars, but for those who do, especially serious sexual and violent offenders, prison is essential for public protection.

“Where rehabilitation is right, it must be resourced and monitored. At the moment, neither is happening to the standard the public expects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot continue to treat justice as a patchwork of agencies. It’s a single, interdependent system.

“When one part breaks down, it affects every other part - and most importantly, it fails the public we all serve.”

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies 73,105 court cases were awaiting trial as of September 2024, nearly double the backlog of 2019.

In 2024 alone 16,231 prisoners were let out before the end of their sentences as part of the Government’s early release scheme to ease overcrowding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to use the Spending Review tomorrow to announce funding increases for the National Health Service, schools and defence, along with a number of infrastructure projects.

According to the BBC, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper fixed a deal with Reeves on Monday June 9, following public calls from police chiefs for more money.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.