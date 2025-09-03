Thames Valley Police announce plans for US President Donald Trump's visit to His Majesty The King
US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to the UK in two weeks’ time, where he is set to meet His Majesty King Charles at Windsor Castle.
The trip, scheduled for 17–19 September, is significant because Trump becomes the first US President in modern history to be granted a second state visit by a British monarch. The meeting highlights the ongoing importance of the UK–US “special relationship” at a time of global uncertainty.
The visit is also notable for its timing, coinciding with Parliament’s recess, meaning the focus will remain firmly on the ceremonial and diplomatic aspects of the occasion.
For King Charles, it will be another opportunity to showcase the monarchy’s role in international diplomacy, while for Trump it offers a high-profile stage to reaffirm ties with one of America’s closest allies.
With the visit taking place in Windsor, Thames Valley Police is in charge of the security operation and it is promising a significant one.
And the force is also appealing to the public to report anything suspicious they see in the air or on the ground.
Airspace restrictions will be in place over Windsor for the state visit of the President Trump to meet with His Majesty The King, police have announced.
Thames Valley Police is working closely with partners to ensure the event passes safely, with minimal disruption to the local community.
Between 17 - 18 September, there will be restricted airspace for aircrafts including drones over and around Windsor.
More details can be found on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website.
Chief Inspector Matthew Wilkinson, of Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit, said: “We have a significant security operation in place in and around Windsor for the visit of President Trump.
“As is typical for events of this scale, we are implementing a significant airspace restriction to keep the local community and attendees at the event safe.
“We will be using police drones and support from the National Police Air Service in the area to enforce the restricted airspace.
“We will have resources available and tactics deployed to enforce these restrictions and deal with anybody who fails to adhere to them.
“If you notice anything suspicious in the air or on the ground, please report this to police. You can speak to an officer, make a report online, via our website or call 101. If something is taking place now, always call 999.”