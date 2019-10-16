They're revving up to ban car cruising events in Milton Keynes

A summertime consultation on whether to ban car cruising events in Milton Keynes provoked a flood of OPPOSITION to the move – from outside the city centre.

But a meeting next week is set to recommend that Milton Keynes Council should go ahead and implement the so-called Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

A car cruising event in Milton Keynes

Car cruising is where large numbers of people gather and show off their cars. Such events have been associated with anti-social behaviour as some drivers allegedly indulge in noisy, fast driving and skidding.

Background papers released today (Wednesday) for next week’s meeting of the SaferMK Partnership say that the majority of residents and businesses in Central Milton Keynes want to proceed with the ban.

“More than 1,000 respondents reported that they have experienced or been affected by anti-social use of vehicles in Milton Keynes in the last 12 months,” says Melanie Marshman, the MK Together strategic partnership manager.

“More than half of the respondents from Central Milton Keynes have been affected. Respondents who had been impacted highlighted noise and safety concerns.”

In overall terms, some 58 per cent of the 2,647 people who responded actually OPPOSE the banning of car cruising events. Some 42 per cent support the ban and the potential of fixed penalty notices of up to £100, or a fine of up to £1,000 on prosecution.

But crucially, the report says most of the people who opposed the ban come from outside the city centre. Although 51 per cent of people in Milton Keynes borough as a whole opposed the ban, of those in the affected central area, 56 per cent wanted the ban, and 44 per cent oppose it.

The SaferMK Partnership, which is made up of representatived from the council, the police, the fire service and probation, is set to meet from 2pm on Thursday, October 24, at the Civic offices in Saxon Gate East. The meeting is held in public.

If the committee agrees to recommend going ahead to Cabinet member Cllr Hannah O’Neill (Lab, Woughton & Fishermead), the actual decision whether to go ahead or not will be made at a later date.

If approved, it would be enforced by Thames Valley Police, with support from Milton Keynes Council.