This B&B isn’t posh enough for us, say objectors to plan for Milton Keynes house

Plans to turn a posh house into a bed and breakfast establishment have been withdrawn after a flurry of opposition from the neighbours.

Fatima Yakasa had applied to Milton Keynes Council to change the use of the property in Ashford Crescent, in Grange Farm, and include signs to the front of the property.

Ashford Crescent in Milton Keynes

“This a private, top-end residential street,” wrote one objecting neighbour to MK Council’s planning department. ” It is not suitable for overt business activities, including a bed and breakfast establishment – particularly with regard to signage and inadequate additional parking availability in the street.

“Such a change of use could/would adversely affect property prices.”

Another neighbour, Gary Barrett said: “The use of an illuminated sign is also out of character of the current street scene and has the implication of devaluing what the original street scene was intended for as an affluent area of Grange Farm with large family homes.”

Residents were supported by Shenley Church End parish Council, who objected saying the introduction of a bed and breakfast facility will significantly increase traffic and noise.

The parish council wrote: “It is not a suitable location for a bed and breakfast facility which will be predominantly used by business people who will be looking to leave at the same time as school traffic adding to the already busy roads and increasing hazards to pupils heading to school.”

Planning agent Mahmoud Ageli claimed that the proposal was “intended to enhance the road as they envisage this to be the only luxury high end B&B in Milton Keynes”.

The owners, who live next door, had planned to personally manage the business and minimise any disruptions to the street.

> Bel Ombre Properties have been given permission to build six detached homes and an access road at the long-disused 0.29 hectare Little Brickhill Service Station, in Little Brickhill. The land is the remaining part of the garage site which has already gained planning permission for the erection of five homes.

Some neighbours had told the council that they feared that their homes would be overlooked by the three-storey houses. However Milton Keynes Council’s planning officers said this could be dealt with by imposing a condition on the developers.

Other planning applications dealt with by planners last week were:

Notification of application for reserved matters of appearance, scale and landscaping for residential development of 255 dwelling following outline CB/15/0297/OUT. Central Bedfordshire Council, Ridgway, Woburn Sands. No objections.

Advertisement consent for wayfinding signage for the public open spaces adjacent to the new Campbell Wharf Marina site. Campbell Wharf Marina, Frobisher Gate, Newlands, Milton Keynes. Application permitted.

Advertisement consent for 1800 x 1500 box sign to gable end of the premises. Neville Funeral Services, 3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, MK17 8NH. Application permitted.

The demolition of the existing dwelling and erection of four dwellings and associated garages, parking, landscaping and associated works. Katrine Clickers Yard, Yardley Road, Olney, MK46 5DX. Application permitted.

Advertising consent for one post-mounted sign and four wall-mounted signs. The Wavendon Arms 2 Newport Road Wavendon Milton Keynes MK17 8LJ. Application permitted.

Extension to Eastern end of building. Nifty Lifts Ltd, Fingle Drive, Stonebridge, Milton Keynes, MK13 0ER. Application permitted.

Construction of detached dwelling. 63 Hartwell Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes, MK19 7BY. Application permitted.

Modifications to theatre building including incorporation of recording studio, new roof top plant enclosure, new access and car parking. Marshall Amplification Plc, Denbigh Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK1 1DQ. Application permitted.

Revised reserved matters application to application 18/00726/REM to add in a substation to serve the development. Wea Area 10-1 – 10-3, Watling Street H3 To H4, Milton Keynes. Application permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 8 (water drainage scheme) attached to planning permission 16/02105/FUL. Land To Nw of Thornbury, West Ashland, Milton Keynes. Conditions not discharged, on the grounds that it the proposed scheme would lead to increased flooding.