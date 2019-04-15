Time Team-style archaeological dig coming to Wavendon in Milton Keynes

A Time Team-style archaeological dig is being planned before 400 new homes are built in Wavendon.

The residential development of the former Wavendon Golf Centre, at Lower End Road, has already won planning permission from Milton Keynes Council, but homes cannot be built there before conditions are met.

The site of Wavendon Golf Course site

One of these is to submit an archaeological field programme, and last week the developer’s agent Bloor Homes, submitted it for planners to approve.

The plan, commissioned on Bloor’s behalf by Triskelion Heritage, will see Leighton Buzzard-based KDK Archaeology dig a total of 42 trenches, each 50m in length and 1.8m in width.

The idea is to find the date, nature and extent of activity or occupation within the development area, to establish the relationship of any remains to the surrounding contemporary landscape, and to determine local environmental conditions.

A report compiled by KDK Archaeology says little is known about Wavendon in prehistory. But there have been other large-scale archaeological investigations in the Milton Keynes Eastern Expansion Area that have revealed Iron Age and Romano-British activity within the parish.

The name ‘Wavendon’ is thought to originate from Old English, meaning ‘Hill of a man called Wafa’ , and it is mentioned in the Domesday Book as having two manors. And in 1740, there were many named hamlets in Wavendon, including Church End, Cross End, East End and Green End.

The oldest still-used building in Wavendon is the Grade II* listed St Mary the Virgin Church, to the south-west of the development site. Likely built in the 13th/14th century, it was largely rebuilt in the 19th century.

Among other planning applications lodged with Milton Keynes Council this week are:

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of Condition 7 (Floorspace schedules) Condition 8 (finished floor levels) Condition 9 (active and animated frontages) Condition 12 (public art strategy) Condition16 (terrorism mitigation) Condition 17 and 18 (Sustainability Strategy and Energy Assessment) Condition 21 (Ecology and Biodiversity) Condition 26 (Highway works: WSP drawings) and Condition 28 (Cycle Parking) attached to planning permission 13/01729/OUT. The Point 602, Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3NB.

Prior notification for the change of use from B1a office accommodation to C3 residential use, creating 8 residential units. Unit 3, Walker Avenue, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes, MK12 5TW.

Proposed installation by InstaVolt of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the grounds of Linford Wood Filling Station. Existing area will become two EV charging bays, along with associated equipment. BP Linford Wood Filling Station, Saxon Street H3 To H4, Milton Keynes, MK14 6PB.

Proposed installation of new energy efficient M&E plant equipment at roof level and the extension of the existing louvred screen walls to enclose the new plant. The extension to the louvred screen walls are to match the appearance of the existing plant enclosures. Avebury House, 201 – 249 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes.

Proposed entrance alterations at Bulls head Barn, Eakley lane Stoke Goldington. Bulls Head Barn, Eakley Lanes, Stoke Goldington, Milton Keynes, MK16 8LP.

Certificate of lawfulness for the provision to sell food. The Range, Grafton Court, Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, Milton Keynes, MK6 1AH.

Demolition of double garage and rebuilding adjoining No.5, construction of new dwelling and integral garage with hard-standing for two cars.5 Bramley Meadows, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8LZ.

T1 – Large Ash – Fell G1 – 3x Large Horse Chestnuts – Remove any major deadwood and reduce the limb which extends overt the road by up to 2 m. Reason – to provide clearance of the road. G2 – Pond Area – Clear the smaller trees leaving a selected 3 -4 trees which will have the crowns raised to 3 m to open the area. Milton Keynes College, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 6DR.

Removal of existing conservatory and proposed single storey rear extension. 2 Aldwycks Close, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6HZ.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 4 (Industrial Access Roads), conditon 12 (Boundary Treatments), condition 15 (Drainage Strategy) and conditon 16 (Sutstainiblity Checklist) attached to planning permission 18/02801/FUL. Land Adjacent, 30 Stilebrook Road, Olney.

Erection of 2 bedroom dwelling house at the side of 26 Matilda Gardens MK5 6HT. 26 Matilda Gardens Shenley Church End Milton Keynes MK5 6HT.

Notification of intention to prune Yew (T1) by 2m to provide clearance for house roof and church wall. All Saints Church, North End, Ravenstone, Olney, MK46 5AN.

Removal of an existing 15.0m monopole and installation of a 17.5m monopole, supporting 6 antenna, together with ancillary development thereto. Land At Kingston Roundabout, Milton Keynes.

Retrospective advertising consent for an internally illuminated fascia sign. XPO Logistics, Chippenham Drive, Kingston, Milton Keynes, MK10 0AT.

Notification of intention to repollard 21 Lime Trees. St James Church, Church End, Hanslope, Milton Keynes, MK19 7LR.

Reserved matters application for approval of layout; appearance; scale and landscaping for 14 dwellings pursuant to outline planning application 16/01630/OUT. Land East of Castle Road And North of The Glebe, Lavendon.

Non-material amendment to application 17/00390/FUL for a proposed green mesh security fence (900mm clearance) for security to supercede the timber gate fence, and air conditioning condenser units to have new location on the north-east elevation. Wolverton Swimming And Fitness Centre, Addington Avenue, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5GH.