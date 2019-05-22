Tories rubbish Milton Keynes's new click and collect recycling bag system

A new click and collect system for getting hold of more recycling sacks should be trashed, say Milton Keynes Conservatives.

But Labour has itself rubbished the Tories for criticising a lack of click and collect outlets when the new system is in the process of being ‘rolled out’ across Milton Keynes.

Recycling sacks

MK Council has confirmed that just nine out of the network of 48 town and parish council offices have so far signed up to be pick up points.

There has also been no success at encouraging other community locations, shops, or businesses to join the scheme either.

Conservative environment spokesperson Cllr Dan Gilbert said it was a sign of how the Labour-run council seemed to be “determined to make life harder for residents that want to do the right thing.”

He slammed the authority’s failure to “convince most parish councils to take part” and said a “responsible council should be doing everything it can to boost recycling rates.”

“The Labour and Lib Dem partnership that runs the council is failing residents on recycling sacks, and needs to rethink its approach.”

The Conservative policy is to return to a previous situation where recycling sacks were available free of charge. Labour says that returning to a free-for-all, where residents would be able to use the bags for any purpose, would be a waste of money.

In January, Labour council leader Pete Marland issued an apology for the problems with the new online ordering system that left many residents unable to recycle.

Now he says: “MK Council are currently rolling out click and collect to supplement on-line ordering. After some early problems the system has now improved, delivering increased recycling rates and a saving from reducing the misuse of sacks when it was a free for all.

“It’s unusual for a Tory to call for the council to waste taxpayers money reverting to a system that had lower recycling rates and cost more.”

The nine parish offices in the scheme are: Newport Pagnell, Great Linford, Woughton, Bletchley & Fenny Stratford, Campbell Park, Walton, Wolverton & Greenleys, Shenley Church End & New Bradwell.