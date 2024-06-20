Tory Candidates pledge to ‘call in’ Milton Keynes City Council’s controversial expansion plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative Candidates for Milton Keynes say they will take ‘the unprecedented step’ to ‘call in’ the council’s new local plan to build 63,000 additional houses.

The draft MK City Plan 2050 is set to go through a public consultation period next month for 12 weeks.

The plan will set out a strategy for the delivery of the city’s growth, up until 2050 with sites being allocated for around 30,000 more homes, in addition to the 30,000 already. The proposal includes plans for 40 per cent of affordable housing of all new previously undeveloped sites.

The document would then go to a planning inspector for review.

The Tory candidates say the council's housing plans will put pressure on local infrastructure.

However, concerned Conservatives have promised write to the government’s housing minister, requesting they urgently ‘call-in’ the plan, stopping the process until a review is taken.

Tory candidates Ben Everitt and Johnny Luk say the expansion plan would put pressure on local infrastructure and services, and have accused the Labour council of inconsistent messaging around the areas to be included in the plan.

They also say there has been ‘no consideration of the importance of rural areas nor of the borough’s market towns’ ‘culture and independence’.

Ben Everitt said: “Labour-led MK Council have demonstrated time after time that they couldn’t care less about our rural communities. They want a big urban city that is like any other. That is not what MK has ever been about. “We need protect our amazing balance between urban and rural, green spaces, grid roads and unique villages, towns and estates. Labour’s vision for our future is the wrong one and I will do everything I can to stop this reckless expansion plan.”

Johnny Luk added: “I’ve knocked on over 7,000 doors in the last year alone, without question the number one concern people raise is the speed at which MK is growing and the pressure that is putting on local roads, schools and our green spaces. Ben and I have fought for many months to oppose these plans but it’s clear Labour aren’t listening. This will be the very first letter I write if I am given the privilege of being a Member of Parliament.”

The Labour council leader Peter Marland has responded to the comments.

He told the Citizen: "Labour’s local plan will put infrastructure first, deliver more affordable family homes and protect our green spaces. It will ensure the jobs our city needs, move us towards net zero and deliver more inclusive growth."

Marland also claims Ben Everitt and Johnny Luk 'aren’t fit to be elected'.

"They are party-first hypocrites who are putting their own fading election chances above the future prosperity of this great city, which was built on ambition, not by small-minded NIMBYs like them.

“After 14 years the Conservatives failing to deliver and running our country into the ground, on Thursday 4 May the people of Milton Keynes can vote for change and turn the page on these useless Tory candidates."