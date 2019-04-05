Tory leader furious after Milton Keynes candidate’s election papers ‘lost’ by council

The leader of Milton Keynes Conservatives is furious after the council ‘supposedly lost’ one of their candidate’s election nomination papers.

It leaves the electors in one ward – Central Milton Keynes – without a Conservative candidate to vote for at the borough elections on Thursday, May 2.

Local elections will be held on May 2, 2019

Tory leader, Cllr Alex Walker said: “The issue with CMK is probably going to be a legal challenge.” He says the nomination papers were handed in and the council has “supposedly lost it.”

“It beggars belief,” he said. “Our agent handed all nominations in on the first day it was open, they were checked and verified. Safe to say I’m very angry.”

A spokesman for Milton Keynes Council said: “We’re sorry to learn about this. We’ve thoroughly checked our system and we do not have this application. Unfortunately we’re unable to accept late applications.”

With no Conservative candidate the election in Milton Keynes Central will be a contest between sitting councillor, Labour’s Paul Williams, the Green Party’s Hilarie Jane Bowman, Russell Frederick Houchin (Lib Dem), and Independent Darron James Kendrick.

In total there are 19 seats up for election, including 12 seats currently held by the Conservatives, Labour’s four, two Lib Dems and one Independent.

Six of the current 12 Conservative councillors are not seeking re-election, Ann Clancy, Maggie Geaney, Andrew Buckley, Lynn Patey-Smith, Denise Brunning and Geetha Morla.

Across the borough Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens are fielding candidates in all 19 wards. There are also six UKIP candidates across the borough, one Independent, and one candidate for the Women’s Equality Party.

The full slate of candidates standing in the 19 Milton Keynes Council seats across the borough are:

Bletchley East: Sitting councillor: Emily Darlington (Lab) will be facing a challenge from Jo Breen, (Green), Stephen Clark, (Liberal Democrat), and Angela Susan Kenney (Conservative).

Bletchley Park: Sitting councillor Ann Clancy (Con) is not standing for another term. Fellow Conservative Nabeel Nazir will be hoping to step into her shoes against Sean Nathan Barnes (Lib Dem), the UK Independence Party’s Jane Anne Duckworth, Ed Hume (Labour and Cooperative Party).

Over in Bletchley West, Conservative councillor Maggie Geaney is not seeking re-election. The candidates standing to take her place are UKIP’s Karl Alan Patrick Downey, Matt Drewett (Lib Dem), The Green Party’s Joe French, Conservative Mo Imran and Lauren Jane Townsend, of the Labour and Cooperative Party.

Lib Dem sitting councillor Robin Bradburn will be hoping not to have to pack his bags in Bradwell. He will be challenged by Labour’s Stephen Michael Brown, Conservative Krishnamurthy Panthula, and the Green Party’s Colin Weaving.

In Broughton, sitting councillor, Catriona Morris (Con) will be up against Kerrie Cheri Bradburn, (Lib Dem Focus Team); Ola Oladoye, (Lab), and Alex Price (Green).

The only candidate for the Women’s Equality Party, Jane Deborah Whild, will be standing for election in Campbell Park & Old Woughton, where she will be hoping to unseat sitting Conservative Peter McDonald. They will be battling for votes with Carol Barac (Green), Labour’s Adan Jama Kahin, and Paul Duncan Trendall, of the Lib Dems.

There is no Conservative candidate standing in Central Milton Keynes. But sitting councillor, Labour’s Paul Williams will be working to hold on against the Green Party’s Hilarie Jane Bowman, Russell Frederick Houchin (Lib Dem), and Independent Darron James Kendrick.

In Danesborough & Walton Conservative Alice Jenkins (Con) will be defending her majority in a four-cornered contest against David Richard Cockfield (Labour), Flo Montague (Lib Dem), and the Green Party’s Peter Skelton.

Former Conservative leader Andy Dransfield is stepping down from his Loughton & Shenley ward, where he was most recently sitting as an Independent. Four candidates will be vying to represent the ward after the elections on May 2. They are Andrew Kakabadse (Lib Dem), the Green Party’s Gill Kirkup, Conservative Amanda Jane Marlow and Ben Nolan for the Labour and Cooperative Party.

There will be a new councillor in Monkston where Conservative Andrew Buckley is not seeking re-election. The candidates fighting it out for votes in the ward are: James Richard Hadfield (Green), Amber Teagan McQuillan (Labour); Leo James Montague (Lib Dem Focus Team); and former councillor Jaimie Tamagnini (Conservative).

In Newport Pagnell North & Hanslope, sitting councillor Lynn Patey- Smith (Cons) is not seeking another term. Candidates looking to take over are: George Phillip Paul Bowyer (Cons); Andrew Carr (Lib Dem); Alexander David Chapman (Labour); Andrew Grant Cole (UK Independence Party); and the Green Party’s Dan Rowland.

Liberal Democrat Jane Carr is hoping to keep her seat in Newport Pagnell South against challenges from Helen Joyce Den Dulk (Green); Nick Phillips (Labour and Cooperative Party); and Christopher Paul Wardle (Conservative).

Conservative councillor David Hosking will be working to hold on to his Olney seat against challenged from Labour’s Dee Bethune; Dana Green (UK Independence Party); Tony Oyakhire (Lib Dem); and Catherine Jean Rose (Green Party).

Shenley Brook End Conservative councillor Hiten Ganatra won’t be standing again this year. The ward will be fought over by Ray Brady (UKIP), Shery Delfani (Labour); Derek William Heath (Green Party); Thais Portilho (Lib Dem Focus Democrat Focus Team, and Saleena Raja (Cons).

Conservative group leader Alex Walker will be hoping to hold on to his Stantonbury seat. He faces challenges from Peter Edwards (Green); Alan Mallyon (Lib Dem); and Emily Orchard (Labour).

In Stony Stratford, Conservative councillor Denise Brunning isn’t standing again. Tory candidate Paul Bartlett will be hoping he can take the baton against challenges from Anne Cryer-Whitehead (Labour and Cooperative); Richard Michael Greenwood (Lib Dem); Peter James Hughes (Green) and Jeff Wyatt (UK Independence Party).

Over the border in Tattenhoe, Conservative councillor Geetha Morla is not seeking re-election. The ward will be a contest between Jack Robert Mellish (Labour); Lucy Rebecca Bjorck (Green); Kathy Greenwood (Lib Dem), and Conservative James Justin Lancaster.

Labour leader Cllr Pete Marland will be hoping to hold on to his Wolverton seat against Qaslim Awan (Conservative); Alan Herbert Francis (Green); and Andrew Douglas Kelly (Lib Dem).

Long serving Labour councillor Kevin Wilson is stepping down from Woughton & Fishermead because of ill health, opening the door for a new councillor. Vying to take over the mantle are Carole Diane Baume (Labour and Cooperative); Rebecca Ann Cave (Lib Dem); Susan Gillian Payne (Green); and Dave Priest (Cons).