Town's library to close for modernisation in Milton Keynes

Newport Pagnell library is closing for months to be modernised in time for its 50th birthday later in the year.

The MK Council investment will include updating the lighting, replacing the library furniture, creating a new children’s library space and general decoration of the building.

The Newport Pagnell Library

New Libraries Extra technology will be installed to allow the extension of the library's opening hours

outside of the core staffed hours.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for children and families said: “We will be using S106 money which has been allocated to the library for this work. I am committed to investing in the improvement of Milton Keynes libraries, in both the older towns of Milton Keynes, and in the newer areas of Milton Keynes."

The work will require the library to be shut for a period of time whilst the renovation work is

undertaken. Library customers will be signposted to alternative library facilities during this

period.

The mobile library bus will also be making regular stops whilst the library is modernised. The work will be completed by December 2019.

Cllr Nolan have promised to invite the residents of Newport Pagnell to the re-opening as part of the 50th birthday celebrations.