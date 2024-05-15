Transport secretary hails electric vehicle charging point rollout in Milton Keynes
Mark Harper has celebrated the rollout of electric vehicle charging points in Milton Keynes during a recent visit.
He visited the BP Pulse headquarters in Milton Keynes to see the company’s technology up close.
Mr Harper referenced how companies like the BP Pulse will be vital to the Government’s plans to transition towards zero emission driving.
He said: “This is one of the biggest companies in this marketplace. We’ve just been here to talk [about their] ambitious expansion plans over the next few years.
"Milton Keynes has the benefit of BP’s headquarters being here. For Milton Keynes and everywhere else, the key thing is to make sure it's easier for people to get charge points at homes, so we are changing the consulting at the moment on the planning rule.
"We are putting a lot of taxpayer’s money into working with local authorities to get more public charging, and we’ve also got a pilot to get more charging available at motorway service areas.”
During his visit the transport secretary spoke with staff from various departments in the business. The 54-year-old met with people from the company’s customer service centre, its engineering team, and other decision makers in the business.
He also referenced how companies rolling out charging points like BP assist with sustainable goals set out by the Government in its Plan for Driver’s policy, announced in 2023.
BP Pulse has over 3,000 high speed charging points in the UK and doubled its number of public charging sites last year.