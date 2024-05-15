Transport secretary hails electric vehicle charging point rollout in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The transport secretary has praised the work being done by companies in Milton Keynes to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points.

Mark Harper has celebrated the rollout of electric vehicle charging points in Milton Keynes during a recent visit.

He visited the BP Pulse headquarters in Milton Keynes to see the company’s technology up close.

Mr Harper referenced how companies like the BP Pulse will be vital to the Government’s plans to transition towards zero emission driving.

Transport Secretary Mark Harpe, photo from Chris Underwood

He said: “This is one of the biggest companies in this marketplace. We’ve just been here to talk [about their] ambitious expansion plans over the next few years.

"Milton Keynes has the benefit of BP’s headquarters being here. For Milton Keynes and everywhere else, the key thing is to make sure it's easier for people to get charge points at homes, so we are changing the consulting at the moment on the planning rule.

"We are putting a lot of taxpayer’s money into working with local authorities to get more public charging, and we’ve also got a pilot to get more charging available at motorway service areas.”

The transport secretary was visiting the BP Pulse headquarters in Milton Keynes

During his visit the transport secretary spoke with staff from various departments in the business. The 54-year-old met with people from the company’s customer service centre, its engineering team, and other decision makers in the business.

He also referenced how companies rolling out charging points like BP assist with sustainable goals set out by the Government in its Plan for Driver’s policy, announced in 2023.