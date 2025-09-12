Treasury Minister visits Milton Keynes to support growth of small businesses
Tomlinson visited Great Linford Local Centre alongside local Labour MPs Chris Curtis, Emily Darlington and Callum Anderson, and the leader of Milton Keynes City Council Pete Marland on Thursday September 11.
Tomlinson’s visit came on the day the Treasury published a report calling for so-called ‘cliff-edge spikes’ in business rates for small businesses to be reviewed.
During his visit the Minister highlighted how the Labour Party had cut business rates by 40 per cent for more than a quarter of a million shops, pubs and restaurants across the country, as part of its pledge to unlock growth in the economy and build up small businesses.
Speaking following the Minister’s visit council leader Marland said: “Milton Keynes has always been a place where small businesses can take an idea and turn it into something great, whether that’s an independent café in Stony Stratford, a family-run shop in Bletchley, or a start-up tech business in Central Milton Keynes.
“But too often, outdated rules on business rates put restrictions on their ambitions.
“It is vital local businesses have the chance to grow, create more jobs for residents, and keep our high streets and local centres thriving.”