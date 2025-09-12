Treasury Minister Dan Tomlinson visited Milton Keynes to showcase the Labour Party’s policies supporting tax reform to help the growth of small businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomlinson visited Great Linford Local Centre alongside local Labour MPs Chris Curtis, Emily Darlington and Callum Anderson, and the leader of Milton Keynes City Council Pete Marland on Thursday September 11.

Tomlinson’s visit came on the day the Treasury published a report calling for so-called ‘cliff-edge spikes’ in business rates for small businesses to be reviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit the Minister highlighted how the Labour Party had cut business rates by 40 per cent for more than a quarter of a million shops, pubs and restaurants across the country, as part of its pledge to unlock growth in the economy and build up small businesses.

Treasury Minister Dan Tomlinson joined Milton Keynes Labour MPs and council leader Pete Marland for a visit to Great Linford yesterday

Speaking following the Minister’s visit council leader Marland said: “Milton Keynes has always been a place where small businesses can take an idea and turn it into something great, whether that’s an independent café in Stony Stratford, a family-run shop in Bletchley, or a start-up tech business in Central Milton Keynes.

“But too often, outdated rules on business rates put restrictions on their ambitions.

“It is vital local businesses have the chance to grow, create more jobs for residents, and keep our high streets and local centres thriving.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.