Unused office block in Milton Keynes could be turned into flats

A plan to turn a block of offices into 10 flats has been lodged with Milton Keynes Council.

Sale-based Howard & Seddon Architects has made the change of use application for the block at 2 Milburn Avenue, in Oldbrook, on behalf of Dr Mingliang Chen.

The office block could be turned into flats

The architects say that the building has been unused for some time and can be changed into residential use without any exterior alterations.

“It naturally divides into a number of small flats which there is high demand in the area and the building therefore will be put back to good use,” they say.

This and the following applications are currently open for comment from the public on MK Council’s planning portal.

> Reserved matters application following 15/02337/OUT for internal access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale for Phase One (west side) comprising 79 residential units. Land north and west of Wavendon Business Park, Ortensia Drive, Wavendon Gate, Milton Keynes.

> Installation of electricity sub station. Unit 2, Site V, Roebuck Way, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8HL.

> Reserved Matters application for 80 residential dwellings pursuant to outline planning permission 13/00888/OUTEIS including all necessary infrastructure.

75 Galapagos Grove, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes.

> Second floor extension to create two additional self-contained dwellings. 13A -15b Laxfield Drive, Broughton, Milton Keynes, MK10 9NQ.

> Advertisement consent for replacement of the existing theatre building signage with an LED information screen and installation of new larger Iilluminated signage at high level. Milton Keynes Theatre, 500 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, , MK9 3NZ.

> Erection of pre-fabricated modular unit to act as a prayer facility for various religious groups on site (situated next to a pre-existing unit). Hanslope Park, Hanslope Park Road, Hanslope, MK19 7BH.

> Proposed demolition of existing bungalow and new two storey building containing 4 one bedroom flats. 22 Bounty Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, MK13 0BQ.

> Proposed scoreboard to existing roof, to be located in a new dormer type roof extension, different shape to the one recently approved (19/00176/FUL).

Cricket Pavilion, East Street, Olney, MK46 4DH.

> Installation of portakabin within existing temporary structure to provide office accommodation. Planning approval 18/00409/FUL refers to the tempoary structure. Hanslope Park, Hanslope Park Road, Hanslope, MK19 7BH.

> Change of use from butcher shop to habitable room as part of 53 High Street. 53 – 55 High Street, Olney, MK46 4EB.