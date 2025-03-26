'We stand with the farming community' say Tory councillors after farmers' protest in Milton Keynes

Local Conservative councillors have announced their support for the ciy’s farming community following this week’s mass protest at CMK.

The Citzen reported how the sound of tractor horns echoed through Central Milton Keynes on Monday March 24 as farmers took a stand against Labour’s “seemingly relentless attack” on British agriculture.

Now Tory councillors have expressed their pride and unwavering support and solidarity with the rural protesters, who gathered on their tractors and farm vehicles to block the roads outside Milton Keynes City Council Civic Offices.

A spokesperson for MK Conservatives said afterwards: “It was encouraging to see so many shoppers and residents stop in support and the overwhelmingly positive reaction from passers-by was a testament to the community’s solidarity with our farming families.”

Councillors supported the protest as it passed through MK. Photo: Supplied

More than 20 tractors and farm vehicles had rolled through the city as farmers voiced their outrage at the Labour Government’s attack on British farming, including the imposition of inheritance tax on family farms – a move the National Farmers Union warns will impact over 75 per cent of farms in England and Scotland.

Cllr Shazna Muzammil, Leader of the Conservative Group, said: “Our farmers are the backbone of this country. They work tirelessly to put food on our tables. But Labour’s policies—punitive Inheritance Tax (IHT), forced land thefts through Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs), and an obsession with importing our food instead of growing it here threatens the very future of British farming.”

She added: “We will not stand by and let this happen. We call on the Labour Leader of Milton Keynes City Council and our local MPs to step up, defend our farming community, and demand that his Government reverses this disastrous course. If we are serious about food security, we must back British farmers, not drive them out of business.”

Farmers across the UK are already facing rising costs, labour shortages, and uncertainty over agricultural policy. Instead of offering support, Conservative Councillors say Labour is undermining sustainability of British farming.

They say only last week, the Labour Government stopped the sustainable farming incentive (SFI) further damaging the sustainability of the sector, making the country increasingly dependent on foreign produce at a time when global supply chains remain fragile.

Cllr Peter Geary, Member for Olney Ward and a farmer, who joined the protest, added: “Farming isn’t just a job—it’s a way of life, passed down through generations. Labour’s Inheritance Tax grab could force families to sell off land making their businesses unviable, crippling rural communities and jeopardising food security. We need a government that stands up for our farmers, protects British food production, and ensures we are not reliant on imported goods.”

Milton Keynes Conservative Group is now calling on residents to show their support for our farming community, as well as demand an end to Labour’s attacks on British agriculture, and put British food production first.

Cllr Muzammil said: “Food security is national security. If we want to control our own future, we must invest in and support our farmers—not tax them out of existence.”

