Who will get your vote? We reveal all Milton Keynes Council election candidates

Of the 19 available seats, 12 are currently held by the Conservatives, four by Labour, two are Lib Dems and there is one Independent. Six of the 12 Conservative councillors are not seeking re-election; Ann Clancy, Maggie Geaney, Andrew Buckley, Lynn Patey-Smith, Denise Brunning and Geetha Morla. Across the borough Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens are fielding candidates in all 19 wards, with 18 Conservatives in the running. There are also six UKIP candidates across the borough, one Independent, and one candidate for the Women’s Equality Party. Here is the full breakdown of candidates standing for election:

1. Bletchley East, Milton Keynes Sitting councillor Emily Darlington (Lab) will be facing a challenge from Jo Breen, (Green), Stephen Clark, (Liberal Democrat), and Angela Susan Kenney (Conservative).

2. Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes Sitting councillor Ann Clancy (Con) is not standing for another term. Fellow Conservative Nabeel Nazir will be hoping to step into her shoes against Sean Nathan Barnes (Lib Dem), the UK Independence Partys Jane Anne Duckworth, Ed Hume (Labour and Cooperative Party).

3. Bletchley West, Milton Keynes Conservative councillor Maggie Geaney is not seeking re-election. The candidates standing to take her place are UKIPs Karl Alan Patrick Downey, Matt Drewett (Lib Dem), The Green Partys Joe French, Conservative Mo Imran and Lauren Jane Townsend, of the Labour and Cooperative Party.

4. Bradwell, Milton Keynes Lib Dem sitting councillor Robin Bradburn will be hoping not to have to pack his bags in Bradwell. He will be challenged by Labours Stephen Michael Brown, Conservative Krishnamurthy Panthula, and the Green Partys Colin Weaving.

