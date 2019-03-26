Who would you help… kids starting school in Milton Keynes, or students taking exams?

Parents, teachers, and residents are being invited to help set the term dates for some of the schools in Milton Keynes.

And a key difference between two options being considered by Milton Keynes Council for 2020-21 is over the length of terms at different times of the year.

Generic school image

The council’s first option for its community, voluntary controlled and maintained nursery schools would see a 14-week autumn term, with shorter and spring and summer terms.

The council says shorter terms can be helpful with primary aged children, who are adapting to the school day. The first option would also have similar dates to those proposed by Buckinghamshire County Council.

The second option would see 14 week autumn and summer terms, with a much shorter spring term.

The council says a longer summer term “has potential to support secondary age pupils, providing them with the opportunity for revision time ahead of commencing exams.”

These dates would be similar to terms in Central Bedfordshire Council and Northamptonshire County Council, and would mean that the Easter bank holiday is placed in the middle of the spring half term.

The council’s consultation does not apply to foundation, trust and voluntary aided schools, free schools and academies, where governing bodies set the term dates.

The consultation is open until May 19 this year and the council says it is keen to hear views.

Feedback from this consultation will be considered by the council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, who is due to make a decision in June this year.

To help the council make up its mind visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/consultations or email sufficiencyandaccess@milton-keynes.gov.uk