Worried residents fork out £4,000 to fight plans for 1,800 new homes in Milton Keynes

Worried residents are raising £4,000 to pay for their own professional planning consultant to fight an application to build 1800 new homes on their doorstep in Milton Keynes.

Neighbouring local authority Aylesbury Vale District Council wants to build the urban extension development, called Shenley Park, on the outskirts of Kingsmead and Oxley Park in MK.

The plan also involves building an access road through The Green between Kingsmead and Oxley Park to link the development to the H6.

This would lead to serious traffic problems as well as the loss of green space and woodland, say residents.

"All of these houses will be in the Aylesbury Vale District therefore MK Council will receive no council tax or payment from the developers but MK Council and residents will have to take the burden of road congestion, secondary school influx of pupils, MK hospital services, doctors surgery services and police, ambulance and other emergency services all of which are already stretched to capacity," said a spokesman for the residents.

The group of residents have launched a crowdfunding page to raise the £4,200 fee for a planning consultant to represent them.

So far, £350 has been raised.