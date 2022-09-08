Popular Chinese restaurant destroyed in fire that spread to surrounding flats on Milton Keynes estate

The blaze started shortly before 8sm today (Thursday) in the New Mandarin in Benbow Court on Shenley Church End.

Four fire engines containing 20 firefighters rushed to the scene, along with four officers.

They used breathing apparatus and hose jets to tackle the blaze, which caused a huge plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Five fire crews attended the blaze at Shenley Church End

The fire spread to the roof void of the building to three flats, causing significant damage.

The kitchen of the restaurant was 100% destroyed by fire, say firefighters.

The roof was 75% damaged in the blaze, while the three flats were 50% damaged by water and 20% damaged by fire.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the incident.

One appliance from Aylesbury, one from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell and two from West Ashland attended.