Post Office re-opens at new location in Milton Keynes

Wolverton Post Office re-opened on Friday (February 8) at a new location - 14 Stratford Road.

The previous branch at 34-41 Church Street temporarily closed due to the redevelopment of The Agora Centre.

News

A Post Office spokesman said: "It is one of our new main-style branches. Post Office services are delivered from three counters – one full-screened, one open-plan, plus an open-plan till alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. This is an independent store.

The main counters are open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm and the counter alongside the retail till is open Monday to Saturday: 8am – 9pm; Sunday: 10am – 6pm.

This is 86 hours of Post Office service a week.

David Hall, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore a Post Office service to our customers in the local community. The branch is open seven days a week making it very convenient to visit.”