‘Poster boy’ Romanian killed in horror collision in Milton Keynes

The man who lost his life in a horror crash just outside Newport Pagnell was the once-famous ‘face of UK immigration’ Victor Spirescu.

Mr Spirescu shot to fame in January 2014 when he was hailed as the first Romanian to arrive in Britain.

His photo hit national headlines, he met national politicians and was asked for autographs by people in the street.

Mr Spirescu died on Monday morning following a collision on the A509. He was 33.

The crash happened at 4am and was just a mile away from his home.

His fiancée Suzana Mates, who he was due to marry, has spoken to Romanian media of her devastation.

She plans to hold a celebration of life service for Mr Spirescu, who ran an air conditioning company locally.

When he first arrived in the UK, Mr Spirescu told reporters he was not there ‘to rob your country’.

It was his first time in Britain and he said he wanted to get a job, earn some money, and then return to Romania.

His first job in the UK was at an Aldi supermarket, but he quit after a couple of days because he said the media attention was too overwhelming.

He then worked in construction before joining the air conditioning company. He told national reporters he had earned £58,000 in 2016.

Investigating officer PC Naomi Hames, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are appealing for a specific witness, a passerby who stopped and spoke to police on a mobile phone at the time of the incident. We believe this man was called Joseph.

“We are appealing for him to come forward to police as he may have vital information which could assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 104 15/1

