‘Potholes are a danger to pedestrians too’, warns former Milton Keynes paramedic

A 91-year-old former paramedic has warned that potholes can cause serious accidents – to elderly pedestrians.

Ken Buckingham has been campaigning for two years to get roads improved after his wife tripped over a pothole and broke her leg.

Potholes are a danger to pedestrians too claims former paramedic

“She was crossing the road in Queensway, Bletchley, and pushing her trolley shopper in front of her. The trolley caught in a pothole and caused my wife to fall,” he said.

“She broke her fibia, which was quite nasty,” added Mr Buckingham, who worked as a paramedic in MK for more than 23 years.

He lives in Knowles Green, near Bletchley library and the road leading into town is riddled with potholes.

“It’s mainly elderly people that use it so I predict there will be more accidents,” he said.

Potholes are a danger to pedestrians too claims former paramedic

“People think of potholes in MK as a danger and nuisance to motorists – but they are a big danger to pedestrians too, particularly elderly people.”

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council is backing Mr Buckingham in his campaign to get the potholes near his home mended.

Meanwhile the pre-election battle of pothole promises continues between Labour and Tories in MK.

Tories have slammed Labour for not dipping into the council’s cash reserves to get all potholes fixed. Labour say they have the problem in hand and are investing millions.