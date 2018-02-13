PR man is made ambassador of Destination Milton Keynes

At Destination Milton Keynes’ first members’ event of the year, its chief executive, Steven Gordon-Wilson, named and presented the organisation’s newest ambassador.

Leigh Strathearn, managing director of Perception Public Relations and joint owner of Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar in The Hub, was presented with the honour that has only been received by four other people in the city. For his support and services to Destination Milton Keynes, the city’s official visitor information body, and for championing Milton Keynes, he was presented with a certificate signed by the organisation’s Chair, Dr Ann Limb, CBE.

“It’s a great honour to have been awarded such a prestigious title,” Leigh said. “Destination Milton Keynes does a fantastic job promoting Milton Keynes and those businesses within it and I will continue to offer my full support.”

Steve Gordon-Wilson commented, “Leigh has been a passionate supporter of both Destination Milton Keynes and the city overall for many years and we are delighted to welcome him into our Ambassadorial role.”