‘Pray for Charlie’ appeal launched for poorly Milton Keynes puppy

The plight of a puppy called Charlie prompted animal lovers to donate £1,000 in just 24 hours.

The nine-month-old cockapoo is terminally ill with aggressive lymphoma in his liver and bone marrow.

Charlie the cockapoo

Owners Richard Mariner and his fiancée Magda want to extend his life with chemotherapy treatment - but their insurance will only cover half the cost.

Richard, who lives on Brooklands, launched a GoFundMe page called Pray for Charlie in a bid to raise £4,000 - and the donations poured in.

“People have been so kind,” he said. “With the money for treatment, we can hopefully have six more months or even longer with Charlie.

“We want to take him to the beach for the first time and we want him to be here to celebrate his birthday in July.

Charlie the cockapoo

“While he is still wagging his tail and showering us with kisses, there is still hope.”

He and Magda are even thinking of postponing their wedding this summer to devote the time to Charlie.

“He means the world to us. We got him to give Magda something to focus on after her mum died of cancer, said Richard.

“Now he is dying of cancer too. It seems so unfair.”

You can donate to the appeal via https://www.gofundme.com/pray-for-charlie.