Prison officer found not guilty of manslaughter following death at Woodhill jail in Milton Keynes

A prison officer has been found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a Woodhill inmate.

A jury at the Old Bailey took less than an hour to acquit 55-year-old Joseph Travers.

But the jury slammed the prison for a string of “appalling” systemic failures.

During the trial the court heard how Ryan Harvey, 23, was found hanged with a noose round his neck in his cell in May 2015.

He had been found with a noose around his neck the day before he hanged himself, but on this occasion an officer entered the cell and removed it.

It was claimed custodial manager Mr Travers knew he had the noose in his cell on the second occasion and breached his duty by not taking action to prevent the suicide.

But Mr Travers said he did not know Mr Harvey had a noose.

In a statement read out in court the jury said they had reached the verdict that Mr Travers was not guilty.

Their statement added: “We would like to record our view that the case has thrown up a number of appalling systemic failures to provide frontline staff with sufficient information as to the inmate’s background.”