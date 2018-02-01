Prisoner jailed for throwing cup of urine at HMP Woodhill officer

A Woodhill prisoner has been jailed for throwing urine in the face of a prison officer.

He pleaded guilty to one count of administering poison/noxious substance with intent to injure/aggrieve/annoy.

Thorpe threw a cup of urine in the face of the officer at HMP Woodhill in July last year. Afterwards he ran away from the prison officer and back to his cell.

Investigating officer PC Gavin Ramdyal said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a prison officer who was carrying out his day-to-day duties within the prison system.

“Throwing urine is a disgusting assault and the sentence highlights that this type of behavior in prison will not be tolerated by police.”