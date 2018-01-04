Production returns to Aston Martin site in Newport Pagnell after 10 years

Aston Martin cars are officially in production again in Newport Pagnell - a decade after it originally ceased.

From the 1950s until 2007, more than 13,000 cars left the production line at Tickford Street, and now that number is set to finally increase.

The Aston Martin site and showroom is based in Tickford Street in Newport Pagnell

Production officially returned to the site last month, marked with a special run of 25 DB4 G.T. Continuation cars being built where the originals were sixty years ago.

Since moving to its new production facility at Gaydon in Warwickshire in 2003, the Newport Pagnell premises has exclusively been home to Aston Martin Works, which looks after heritage sales, service, spares and restoration operation.

Production of the Mk1 Vanquish ceased in 2007, and the final car off the production line was a V12 Vanquish on July 19 that year. But since that time countless classic Aston Martins have been restored to their former glory by the sites' works team.

Aston Martin said Newport Pagnell was the 'perfect facility' in which to build the new DB4 G.T Continuation models. And 12 months after the model was announced, the new track cars are already being delivered to their owners, and production and delivery will continue throughout 2018.

The DB4 GT Continuation models have been made at the same site as the originals 60 years ago

Each car has taken more than 4,500 man hours from Tickford Street workers to build.

Paul Spires, managing director for Aston Martin Works, said: “It’s a source of enormous pride that our Tickford Street premises are once again building new cars for Aston Martin. The DB4 G.T. Continuation is the perfect demonstration of the capabilities we have here at Works and testament to the timeless appeal of Aston Martin’s illustrious classics.”

Among the famous models built on the original production line in Newport Pagnell are the DB4, DB5 & DB6, V8 Vantage, the William Towns Lagonda and the original Vanquish.

The DB5 was made famous for its appearances in the James Bond films starring Sean Connery.

The new line makes Newport Pagnell the second production facility for Aston Martin, with a third production facility being built in St Athan, Wales.

Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, added: “For more than half a century Newport Pagnell was the heart of Aston Martin.

"Thanks to the efforts of those at Aston Martin Works it has since become the torchbearer for our Heritage division.

"It’s immensely satisfying and wholly appropriate that this historic, yet state-of-the-art facility should now form a key part of our expansion.

"Together with Gaydon and our all-new production facility at St Athan – which is progressing ​towards completion – it’s my pleasure to see production officially return to Newport Pagnell."