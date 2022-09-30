Property badly damaged after house fire in Milton Keynes town

A property in Newport Pagnell suffered considerable damage following a living room fire yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters were called shortly after 2pm to the property in Greenfield Road.

The ground floor front room of the two-storey house was well alight when they arrived, with smoke billowing from the front door.

The living room of the property was well alight when fire crews arrived

The house suffered 25 per cent fire damage while the ground and first floor was 100 per cent smoke damaged.