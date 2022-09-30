Property badly damaged after house fire in Milton Keynes town
Living room was well alight with smoke billowing from front door
By Olga Norford
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:44 pm
A property in Newport Pagnell suffered considerable damage following a living room fire yesterday afternoon.
Firefighters were called shortly after 2pm to the property in Greenfield Road.
The ground floor front room of the two-storey house was well alight when they arrived, with smoke billowing from the front door.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as Milton Keynes teenager loses licence after being caught on dashcam speeding down motorway hard shoulder at over 100mph
-
2
Milton Keynes tenant desperate to swap three-bed council house for smaller home left waiting in vain for almost two years
-
3
Milton Keynes vet practice will now offer greater access after joining forces with Hampden
Advertisement
The house suffered 25 per cent fire damage while the ground and first floor was 100 per cent smoke damaged.
Fire crews provided advice and installed smoke alarms.