Proposed 40mph speed limit for H4 Dansteed Way in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council are consulting on the propoal to introduce a 40mph speed restriction along H4 Dansteed Way, between V3 Fulmer and V4 Watling Street.

The proposed speed restriction is intended to avoid danger to pedestrians and traffic when approaching the new controlled crossing point.

This will enable a safer environment and encourage and facilitate safer pedestrian and vehicular movements.

You can view copies of the draft Order, notice of proposal and a plan showing the location of the proposed 40mph speed restriction in the left hand column under the heading ‘documents’.

Any objections to the proposal, together with the grounds on which they are made can be sent by clicking on the above email address.

Alternatively you can send your objection by post to the Network TRO Manager at Synergy Park, Chesney Wold, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LY.

Please quote reference TRO-247.

The closing date for this consultation is 21st February 2019