Pub development set for ‘urban village’ in Milton Keynes

An estate once branded ‘the place that time forgot’ is to finally get some community facilities.

Urban village Newton Leys, on the border of Milton Keynes, boasts beautiful views across Jubilee Lake as well as the local undulating Buckinghamshire countryside, but despite the first residents moving on to the estate some seven-years ago, very few amenities still exist.

That is all about to change courtesy of construction specialists, Mick George Ltd who will shortly start completing Earthworks on a new public house.

The site will host a new pub and restaurant combination from pub retailer, Marston’s PLC. The national operator has more than 1,700 outlets and five regional breweries throughout the UK, and continues to expand its portfolio with over £140m invested within the last 5 years to build a further 100 taverns.

The multi-functional premises will contain an outdoor play-area, games area, seated restaurant, bar area, kitchen, patio, 3-bed staff accommodation and 63 parking spaces.

This will be welcomed news to the residents who occupy 800 properties on the estate, and is also likely to appeal to prospective buyers of the remaining 800 homes still available.

Since gaining planning permission from Milton Keynes Council for the local centre, a brand-new village primary school, supermarket, Costa Coffee, dry cleaners, and two take-away facilities have been added, with plans in the future for a care-home and day nursery being formulated.

The community will now have much more to offer beyond country walks, for which the inhabitants have become accustomed.

Michael George, contracts director at Mick George Ltd said: “We have worked in partnership with Barnes Group Ltd on a number of occasions, and are pleased that they have selected us to complete the necessary Earthworks for this project.

“Barnes Group Ltd has a strong association with Marston’s PLC. having been appointed contractor on numerous similar builds, so it is a testament to the service that we provide, that they have put their trust in us to complete the Earthworks on this project.”