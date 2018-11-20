Public open day for new 111 berth marina in Milton Keynes

Marina operator Land & Water Estates Ltd will be hosting a public open day offering an early look at ‘Campbell Wharf Marina’, the brand-new facility on the Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes, this Sunday (November 25) between 10am and 3pm.

The marina, which is currently under construction, is part of a larger development by Crest Nicholson which will include apartments and houses, a canal-side pub, café, restaurant and an iconic new footbridge.

An artist impression of the site

Due to open in spring 2019, this is a unique opportunity to view the marina before it is filled with water.

The marina will be finished to a high standard with 111 berths, a modern chandlery, glass-reinforced plastic covered jetties, aluminium service bollards and Wi-Fi. Fuel will be on sale to passing boaters along with coal, gas and pump-out.

The marina will be operated by Land and Water Estates on behalf of The Parks Trust.

Neil Warren, director of Land & Water Estates, said; “We are very excited to be building and operating the new high-quality marina on behalf of The Parks Trust. It is in a fantastic location surrounded by some wonderful parkland and just a short walk from the city centre and Willen Lake. We will be bringing in an experienced team from our Caen Hill Marina to run it. We look forward to welcoming visitors on the 25th of November and showing them around the site.”

David Foster, chief executive of The Parks Trust said: “The marina will be a great addition and point of interest within the network of parks in Milton Keynes. Land and Water are doing a great job constructing the marina and we are pleased that their Estates company will be operating it for us.

"Their experience will mean boaters will be given a very professional and friendly service and a high-quality marina that will be kept to equally high standards.”

Land & Water Estates look forward to welcoming customers and members of the public to site on November 25 to see the engineered basin before the water goes in. On the day interested customers will be able to reserve a mooring. For more details about the marina and enquiries about reservations visit www.campbellwharfmarina.com and/or call Sarah Edwards on 07399 518392.

Those visiting are advised to either use the car parks for the cricket pavilion at Campbell Park or the canal-side car park.