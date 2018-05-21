Pupils from Long Meadow send their love to Harry and Meghan

Youngsters at Long Meadow School got in the royal spirit on Monday to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The pupils were adhorned in red, white and blue clothes, or their prince and princess outfits, and designed their own crowns during the day.

Celebrating the Royal Wedding

And with the sun shining, just as it did in Windsor on Saturday, the students made their way onto the field enjoyed a picnic.

There, the whole school sang a rousing rendition of God Save the Queen and waved flags, also designed by the children earlier in the day, and cheered to celebrate the happy couple - as portrayed by teachers in Harry and Megham masks!

Cakes with pictures of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dished out for everyone to enjoy a spot of afternoon tea before everyone let their hair down to play a few games and enjoy the British sunshine!