Pupils smash 5,000-mile target for East Midlands Academy Trust torch relay

Pupils were joined by Olympic athletes for an incredible week-long torch relay as part of the East Midlands Academy Trust Olympic Day programme of events. The EMAT torch moved from school to school last week as the pupils were joined by sporting heroes to run or walk a mile, together clocking up a total of 5,000 miles – a mile per pupil across the East Midlands Academy Trust. Its schools include Orchard Academy and Shepherdswell Academy, both in Milton Keynes, who were joined by British Paralympian and gold medallist Laura Sugar. East Midlands Academy Trust chief executive Joshua Coleman said: “Our Olympic Day events are a unique opportunity for our pupils across our family of schools to compete in a range of sporting activities and learn more about the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. “With the support of GB Olympians, our pupils learn about aiming high and working hard to achieve your goals through sport. It’s an amazing opportunity for them and they’ve loved meeting the athletes and hearing about their journeys to success.” This week, the Olympic Day programme continues with the Ability Games, a fun sporting competition for pupils with additional needs, namely communication and interaction difficulties. This event is fully inclusive, enabling pupils to take part in appropriate sporting activities as part of our Olympic Day programme. The culmination of the series of events is the Trust’s Olympic Day, taking place at this year at Corby Athletics Stadium on Wednesday 21st June and offering pupils the chance to compete at a full-sized athletics track and field. There will be a live broadcast from the stadium for parents and classmates, hosted by Sky Sports presenter Jamie Weir.