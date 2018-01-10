Pupils win prizes for their vision of Milton Keynes in the future

Youngsters are excited about the future of our city thanks to their involvement in the Milton Keynes Development Partnership’s Future:CMK competition.

Futuristic transportation systems, a new city music venue and an improved skyline were just some of the imaginative proposals put forward by Denbigh students who were keen to meet the challenge to propose new facilities and buildings for central Milton Keynes as it grows to accommodate more people and companies.

The judges awarded Denbigh School four out of the seven prizes, across the three categories of Writer, Art & Design and Model. The students gratefully received £50 of either Waterstones, Amazon or Hobbycraft vouchers.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership Chief Executive Charles Macdonald presented the students with their prizes.

He said: “It’s been a really interesting insight into the thoughts of MK’s future generation. We were all impressed by the creativity and work that had gone into many of the entries and had a really tough job deciding who the winners should be. We are extremely grateful to the teachers who inspired their pupils to get involved in thinking about the future of their city.”

Denbigh School Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Living in an expanding city, MK will need more buildings, homes and social areas, so this was an interesting and unique competition for the students to get involved with. The students were encouraged to be creative with their thinking and with the presentation of their designs. This was apparent in the high standard and variety of interesting concepts on show.”

All the winning entries will be on display at Milton Keynes Library from January 18 to February 22, as part of the MK50 Showcase event.