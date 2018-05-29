Purpose-built dance school in Bletchley is simply FAB

A new dance school, First Avenue Ballet (FAB), will be opening its doors in Bletchley, on Monday, June 4, in purpose-built premises.

The dance centre features a cutting edge studio, complete with ballet barres, mirrors and a professional vinyl, sprung, performance dance floor.

FAB was set up by proprietor Sadie Staten, who initially created the now nationally successful franchise Disco Babies in 2012. This led to the formation of the Sadie O’Boyle School of Dance in 2013, which quickly grew from just four to 130 pupils in five years!

Current dancers were treated to a sneak peek at the new venue, which held a FAB launch and presentation event earlier this month, where they were awarded Associated Board of Dance exam dance medals.

Dancers Evie Smith, from Redhouse Park, Cecilie Burton from Bow Brickhill, and Sophie Sparks from Broughton were awarded the accolade of ‘Most Promising Student’ from the internationally recognised, Associated Board of Dance.

Evie, who has been dancing with Miss Sadie since she was one year old, also achieved the highest exam marks in the school.

Her mother Jenny Smith said: “Throughout the years Evie has developed into a really confident dancer and she dreams of becoming a ballerina, particularly to dance in the Nutcracker!

“Her love and passion for dance is purely down to Miss Sadie, who she adores wholeheartedly. She has such a wonderful time at the dance school and loves being part of it; she has built amazing friendships because of it and now with the new studio it is going to be even more FAB!”

Sadie said: “I’m so thrilled to be making my dream a reality and open this amazing new dance studio in my home town of Milton Keynes. I am so proud of all my little dancers, who recently achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in their Associated Board of Dance exams.

“I love sharing my passion and love for dance so it’s an absolute honour to watch children grow and develop as they progress through their dancing journey.”

Sadie is qualified to teach ballet, tap and modern and holds an associate teaching certificate with the Associated Board of Dance. She also has a diploma in performing arts which she gained in her study at Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama (MADD). Sadie has danced professionally in the UK and oversea.

FAB will offer ballet, tap, modern, lyrical dance classes for pre-school children to aged 16, as well as adult yoga and pilates.

The new school is affiliated to the Associated Board of Dance, an internationally recognised examination board and provides children with the skills and training to dance competitively, as well as the option to take part in exams, shows and festivals. Participants are also invited to take part for fun and exercise.

The studio is also available to hire at selected times for parties or regular bookings when not in use by the dance school. www.fab-dancing.co.uk