Pyjamas are in vogue as Milton Keynes pupils Go Wacky for Willen

Two Milton Keynes schools took on the challenge to go Wacky for Willen to raise funds for the city charity.

Pupils at Holne Chase Primary School, Bletchley, dressed in their pyjamas for the day and children at Giffard Park Primary School sported wild and wacky hair to raise money.

Holne Chase pyjama day

Charlotte Spenceley, School Council co-Ordinator at Giffard Park, said: “Willen Hospice is a local cause for us, and having a ‘bad hair day’ was a fun and unique way of raising money. A few of our school children were excited to help the fundraising team empty the buckets and count the money collected.”

At Holne Chase Primary School, children and teachers came to work dressed in their pyjamas to raise awareness and funds for the Willen Hospice initiative. They also enjoyed teaching Flo, the Willen Hospice mascot, to floss.

Jayne Oliver, year 3 and 4 Teacher, who organised the fundraiser at Holne Chase said “Each year the children choose a local charity as a basis for their enterprise. We chose Willen Hospice as it is a charity that is close to the children’s hearts.”

Children at Holne Chase also received special Willen Hospice passports to help them chart their fundraising.

Willen Hospice needs to raise around £9 every minute of the year from the community to continue to provide their specialist end-of-life care in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. www.willen-hospice.org.uk/