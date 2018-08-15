Quest for boy who lost his sunhat in Milton Keynes

Kind-hearted staff at a Bletchley car showroom couldn’t bear it when a child left a much-loved hat behind.

They went out to buy a special Build-A-Bear to model the sunhat in a bid to reunite it with its owner.

Staff from Perry's with the bear

The boys’ green hat, which has the name ‘Dibbon’ written inside, was left in Perry’s Citroen showroom over the weekend.

Staff are now inviting the owner to collect the hat - and the bear.

“The boy is probably really upset at being without his hat. We want to put a smile on his face,” said a spokesman.