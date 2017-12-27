Radio legend pops in to Milton Keynes station Jackpot FM

British radio legend David ‘Kid’ Jensen gave Jackpot FM listeners a real festive treat last week, when he popped into the Milton Keynes-based radio station.

While on air, David praised staff and customers for their efforts in helping to raise over £820,000 for CHIPS – a charity founded by the UK gaming industry that provides specialised powered wheelchairs for young people with severe mobility problems.

Parent company Praesepe Group, which operates seven Beacon Bingo clubs, 171 Cashino adult gaming centres, eight seaside family entertainment centres and 38 tanning salons across the UK, has so far presented over 130 custom built wheelchairs to children up and down the country since it began working with CHIPS in 2005.

Commenting on the visit to Milton Keynes, David ‘Kid’ Jensen said: “It has been great and I believe organisations that dedicate time to raising money for such deserving charities like CHIPS should certainly receive recognition for their efforts. I hope my visit has helped to raise awareness of this fantastic accomplishment.”

He added: “As always, I’ve had a great time and it’s been lovely getting to spread some Christmas cheer to Jackpot FM’s listeners as well as the staff and DJs here in Milton Keynes.”

Chris Drake, head of interactive, said: “We loved having ‘Kid’ Jensen with us today, as have our staff and customers. This was another way of saying thank you for all their fundraising efforts.”