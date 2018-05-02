Raffle prize winner at Milton Keynes school lands the top job for a day

Running a school is a big responsibility so student Alex Shipley experienced many insights, decisions and challenges when he took on the role of headteacher for the day.

Alex won the unique opportunity to learn what it takes to lead an outstanding school in a raffle at Denbigh School’s Christmas Bazaar.

While carrying out a variety of duties, he discovered that a successful leader needs vision, commitment and good judgement to balance tasks and inspire others.

Denbigh School’s headteacher, Andy Squires, said: “Meeting a local business manager, sampling the healthiness of the food the canteen has on offer and attending student council were just some of the timetabled events Alex stepped in to facilitate for the day. “Alex learnt that a headteacher’s role is extremely varied and that it is not all meetings and paperwork like he expected.

“At the end of his informative day, Alex constructively gave his feedback on the headteacher’s responsibilities and made some helpful suggestions to improve the day-to-day running of the school.”