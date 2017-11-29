RAIL UPDATE: Horse was struck by train on Bedford-Bletchley line

A horse was struck by a train in an incident in Aspley Guise this morning.

Services on the Marston Vale Line, which runs between Bedford and Bletchley, have been suspended since 6.40am, when the driver reported the incident outside the leafy village.

A bus replacement service is now in operation, and it is hoped that train services will resume later today.

It is not known whether the horse survived.

A spokesman for London Midland, which runs the service, said: “It is not something we usually come across but it will happen from time to time.

“Wildlife can cause a problem on the tracks, and a lot of work has been done by Network Rail to protect the route from larger animals in particular.”

Although there were initial reports on two horses being involved in the incident, it is now understood that there was only one.

The Marston Vale Line also calls at Fenny Stratford, Bow Brickhill, Woburn Sands, Aspley Guise, Ridgmont, Lidlington, Millbrook, Stewartby, Kempston Hardwick and Bedford St Johns.