Raising a smile to help the homeless of Milton Keynes

The homeless problem in Milton Keynes is certainly no joke, but a new book raising funds for homeless in the town is full of wit.

Furthermore, the funnies are courtesy of the very people the book will support, and their faces adorn every page.

Funds raised from the book will support those who need a safe place to sleep



It’s No Joke is dedicated to Fabian Bayet, who sold the Big Issue in Stony Stratford and Milton Keynes for many years. He passed away earlier this year.



Every penny of profit will go to The Bus Shelter MK.



The book , which launches in Stony Stratford tomorrow (Saturday), was the idea of Lisa McDonnell, who volunteers with the charity.

“I was inspired to create the book by the charismatic character on the cover,” she said.

“Tony always tells us jokes, they are terrible jokes, but we laugh nonetheless.

“He loved that his humour could help others by supporting The Bus Shelter MK. “When I mentioned the idea, he couldn’t find a pencil fast enough.



“This book is a perfect example of the homeless helping the homeless,” she added.



Trustees of The Bus Shelter were initially more reserved:“There is nothing funny about finding yourself homeless, so when Lisa pitched the idea of the joke book to us, we were a bit unsure.,” they said.

“But the strength of the human spirit is really what The Bus Shelter MK is all about...and you will see from the jokes that a sense of humour gets people through the dark times.“

“The funds raised from this beautiful book will help us continue with our work, supporting the people who need a safe place to sleep and a helping hand,” they added.