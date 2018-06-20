Raising of the Armed Forces Day flag ceremony in Milton Keynes

MK Council will host a flag-raising ceremony on Monday (June 25) outside the Civic Offices as the city shows its support for Armed Forces Day.

The event will commence at 10am with a march past and the Sir Herbert Leon Academy School Rockband will be performing.

There will also be a small display of military vehicles. The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Martin Petchey, leader of the council, Councillor Pete Marland and the Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Terry Baines will be in attendance to pay their own personal tributes.

Celebrations to show appreciation for the work of the Armed Forces will take place across the country when all local authorities are invited to raise the Armed Forces Day flag on buildings and famous landmarks.

Councillor Petchey said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for everyone to honour the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community; from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

“Please join us outside the Civic Offices on Monday 25 June as we proudly show our continuing support for the men and women who work hard to protect us.”

This year, Armed Forces Day is being held on Saturday, June 30.