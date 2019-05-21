Rare wartime sketches show comic side of life at Bletchley Park

A special display of rare wartime sketches and drawings has opened at Bletchley Park.

The exhibition, called From The Illustration Game: Sketches from the Archives, will run until November in World War Two Hut 12.

Bishop ladies in colour

It features never-before-seen sketches and cartoons that offer a fascinating insight into the Park’s wartime story.

Erica Munro, Exhibitions Manager said: “We’re really excited to be sharing these items from our archive, many of which have never been displayed before. They reveal the human side to life at Bletchley Park and its outstations, where thousands of women and men during World War Two were working in absolute secrecy under often intense pressure. “

Visitors to the exhibition can create their own artwork and join in themed activities.