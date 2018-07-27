Reader takes dramatic picture of car which burst into flames on Watling Street in Bletchley

This picture shows the dramatic scene after a car exploded and burst into flames on the V4 yesterday (July 26).

Tara Garritt said she was driving alongside with the car when the incident happened.

Bucks Fire & Rescue say they were called to the fire on Watling Street, Bletchley at 1.20pm. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended with firefighters using two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel, hydraulic cutting equipment and an environmental pack to bring the fire under control.

Pictures: Tara Garritt