Receptionist's rise to management role at Fenny Stratford hotel

A former hotel receptionist is celebrating her promotion to deputy general manager.

Originally from Sicily, Giovanna Di Blasi came to the UK five years ago, planning to gain some work experience before returning to Italy.

When she joined budget hotel brand Campanile in Fenny Stratford, Giovanna only intended to stay for a few months.

Giovanna began working on the reception but soon started doing shifts in the hotel’s busy restaurant.

She impressed management with her enthusiasm and drive and, after 12 months, was given the chance to become a duty manager, where her responsibilities increased significantly.

Now, less than three years after she began working at the hotel, Giovanna has been appointed as deputy general manager.