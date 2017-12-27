Record number of shoppers turn out in Milton Keynes for Boxing Day sales

A record-breaking number of shoppers flocked to centre:mk from 6am on Boxing Day hoping to pick up a bargain in the sales.

Around 120,000 shoppers visited the shopping centre, bucking trends in footfall where Springboard reported a decline of 4% for boxing day nationally.

Stores including Next opened from 6am, and M&S and House of Fraser followed at 8am. Shoppers were seen queueing outside stores just after midnight!

The majority of retailers at centre:mk reported an increase in sales on last year’s figures, with popular sales items including clothing, fragrance and beauty.

“This year’s Boxing Day sales have been more popular than ever, with over 120,000 shoppers visiting us on the day alone! With fantastic deals on offer in our stores, the buzz in the centre really hit its peak for us this year,” said centre manager Andy Jackson.

“The sales are still on, and will only get better as we move further into the January sales, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors in the coming weeks.”

