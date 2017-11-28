Rector and parishioner to learn whether six-year fight for zebra crossing on dangerous Milton Keynes road pays off

A rector and a parishioner are hoping their six year campaign for a zebra crossing on a dangerous road will end in victory next month.

Father Ross Northing, rector of Stony Stratford with Calverton, and Barrie Wilde, chair of Fullers Slade residents Association, are calling for a safe crossing along the V4 Watling Street, at the H2 junction.

Mums and babies regularly cross the road there, along with workers from Kiln Farm.

MK Council will address the issue at a public Delegated Decision meeting’ on December 19.

Father Northing and Mr Wilde are urging people to attend.

They say a crossing is urgently required and the junction needs “immediate action” to prevent accidents on the busy 60mph grid road.