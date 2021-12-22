Recycling collections to be fortnightly in Milton Keynes from 2023, claim Conservatives

Opposition councillors have attacked alleged plans to collect people's recycling on a fortnightly basis from 2023.

But in fact, they have only got their facts half correct.

The Tories say the move was agreed last night by the Progressive Alliance, which is the council's Labour and Lib Dem coalition.

Changes are afoot in 2023

It will be part of the new system where MK residents will have four wheelie bins, one for food and garden waste, one for residual waste, one for paper and one for plastic, glass and metal containers.

It has been agreed that the two recycling bins for paper and containers will be collected every fortnight. But the wheeled bin with a red lid for paper and card will still be collected weekly.

An MK council spokesman confirmed today: "The introduction of two recycling wheeled bins will allow additional volume for recycling and improve quality. Paper is particularly prone to contamination from glass (especially when it shatters) and oily and greasy food containers. The improvement of the quality of paper will assist the Council’s efforts for recyclates to be recycled within the UK/Europe."

Conservative councillors campaigned to stop the fortnightly move, which they say could be the "final nail in the coffin" for weekly collections.

Tory spokesperson for Waste and Environment Cllr Dan Gilbert said: “Residents will rightly be saying: you have put up my council tax every year for the past seven years, but I am getting less and less. And with this decision, that has never been more true.

“Milton Keynes has consistently resisted the temptation to reduce waste or recycling collections. But Labour and the Lib Dems now have ended that.